Highest numbers of Covid-19 cases in Wigan among younger age groups

Government figures also show that the recent spread of the Indian variant is having little impact on the borough’s older residents who the NHS has said are most at risk.

Fewer than one in 15 cases of Covid-19 in the borough for the seven-day period between May 5 and May 11 involved the over-60s in Wigan, JPIMedia crunching of the numbers on the UK Government’s coronavirus dashboard shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Covid-19 vaccination being prepared

That means that the most vulnerable groups were responsible for just six per cent of the cases that week.

However, it is a different story among young Wiganers.

The most-affected age group between May 5 and May 11 was those aged between 10 and 14, where there were 18 cases of the novel coronavirus.

There were 14 cases among teenagers aged between 15 and 19 and 13 cases among 45-to-49-year-olds.

There were 12 cases recorded in both the 40-to-44 and 25-to-29 age groups.

The spread of the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19 has been occupying the attention of public health bosses as the UK continues along its road out of lockdown.

Wigan Council’s director of public health Prof Kate Ardern recently told Wigan Today that vigilance was being maintained and measures put in place to ensure outbreaks in the borough were caught and dealt with as quickly as possible.

Across England, fewer than one in 14 new Covid cases are among the at-risk 60 and over age group, with people under 30 accounting for half of all cases in the seven days to May 11.

That means around seven per cent of cases involved the over-60s, a reduction from 18 per cent in the same seven days in January.

Fewer than three per cent of cases across England were among people aged 70 and over.

Experts have said they remain concerned about possible community transmission from young to old people as lockdown is eased.

Compliance with social distancing measures is still highest among older people.

Early data has suggested the existing vaccinations are proving effective against the Indian variant.