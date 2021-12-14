How to get an appointment for a coronavirus vaccine or booster jab in Wigan

NHS Wigan Borough CCG is holding clinics at Robin Park Leisure Centre, Leigh Leisure Centre and St Peter’s Pavilion in Hindley.

As many sessions as possible will be held in the coming weeks, as the national effort to rollout vaccines steps up and concerns about the spread of the omicron variant grow.

Everyone is being encouraged to have the vaccinations and booster jab

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday evening that he wants to offer a booster jab to everyone over 18 by the end of the year.

From Monday, everyone over the age of 30 who had their second jab at least three months ago was eligible to make an appointment for a vaccine using the national booking system, with appointments for over 18s available from tomorrow.

But there have already been concerns nationally about the difficulty in obtaining an appointment online, with long queues on the website and slots not available until 2022.

To book an appointment in the borough, call 01942 807780.