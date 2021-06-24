North West records highest daily total of new Covid cases since January as more than 16,000 cases confirmed across the UK.

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,667,870 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 16,135 people tested positive across the nation on Wednesday (June 23).

These are the figures for the North West

People enter from a Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at the Cathedral in Blackburn.

In the North West today (Thursday, June 24, 2021), there has been a total of 671,078 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 3,620 on the previous day.

There are currently 437 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 84 on ventilation.

A total of 63,083 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,289.

Of these deaths, 18,019 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 22,444 (Up from 22,318) +126

Blackpool - 10,386 (Up from 10,319) +67

Bolton - 32,807 (Up from 32,619) +188

Bury - 19,517 (Up from 19,429) +88

Cheshire East - 22,937 (Up from 22,846) +91

Cheshire West and Chester - 23,451 (Up from 23,325) +126

Cumbria - 29,311 (Up from 29,179) +132

Knowsley - 18,087 (Up from 17,974) +113

Lancashire - 110,165 (Up from 109,496) +669

Liverpool - 51,308 (Up from 51,004) +304

Manchester - 60,640 (Up from 60,193) +447

Oldham - 24,974 (Up from 24,852) +122

Rochdale - 23,451 (Up from 23,335) +116

Salford - 26,515 (Up from 26,357) +158

Sefton - 25,504 (Up from 25,379) +125

St Helens - 17,736 (Up from 17,678) +58

Stockport - 23,518 (Up from 23,397) +121

Tameside - 20,078 (Up from 19,950) +128

Trafford - 18,777 (Up from 18,646) +131

Warrington - 19,008 (Up from 18,932) +76

Wigan - 32,483 (Up from 32,302) +181

Wirral - 25,559 (Up from 25,471) +88

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.