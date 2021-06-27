North West records nearly 4,000 new Covid cases as adults in England urged to ‘grab a jab’ this weekend

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,717,811 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 18,270 people tested positive across the nation on Saturday (June 26).

These are the figures for the North West

People enter from a Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at the Cathedral in Blackburn.

In the North West today (Sunday, June 27, 2021), there has been a total of 681,529 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 3,693 on the previous day.

There are currently 429 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 87 on ventilation.

A total of 63,185 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,289.

Of these deaths, 18,044 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 22,789 (Up from 22,655) +134

Blackpool - 10,575 (Up from 10,515) +60

Bolton - 33,180 (Up from 33,052) +128

Bury - 19,812 (Up from 19,720) +92

Cheshire East - 23,216 (Up from 23,094) +122

Cheshire West and Chester - 23,828 (Up from 23,671) +157

Cumbria - 29,636 (Up from 29,512) +124

Knowsley - 18,300 (Up from 18,219) +81

Lancashire - 112,035 (Up from 111,342) +693

Liverpool - 52,135 (Up from 51,854) +281

Manchester - 61,772 (Up from 61,389) +383

Oldham - 25,348 (Up from 25,217) +131

Rochdale - 23,773 (Up from 23,657) +116

Salford - 27,081 (Up from 26,914) +167

Sefton - 25,875 (Up from 25,742) +133

St Helens - 17,927 (Up from 17,866) +61

Stockport - 23,853 (Up from 23,745) +108

Tameside - 20,393 (Up from 20,276) +117

Trafford - 19,104 (Up from 18,992) +112

Warrington - 19,291 (Up from 19,208) +83

Wigan - 33,146 (Up from 32,911) +235

Wirral - 25,917 (Up from 25,793) +124

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.