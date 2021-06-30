Only three North West areas record fewer than 100 cases - these are the worst affected areas in the last 24 hours
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 692,330 as of Wednesday, June 30.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 4,775,301 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 20,479 people tested positive across the nation on Tuesday (June 29).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Wednesday, June 30, 2021), there has been a total of 692,330 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 3,870 on the previous day.
There are currently 479 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 92 on ventilation.
A total of 63,430 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,310.
Of these deaths, 18,056 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 23,076 (Up from 22,975) +101
Blackpool - 10,761 (Up from 10,679) +82
Bolton - 33,507 (Up from 33,395) +112
Bury - 20,126 (Up from 20,038) +88
Cheshire East - 23,520 (Up from 23,419) +101
Cheshire West and Chester - 24,166 (Up from 24,035) +131
Cumbria - 30,034 (Up from 29,881) +153
Knowsley - 18,549 (Up from 18,468) +81
Lancashire - 113,867 (Up from 113,243) +624
Liverpool - 52,998 (Up from 52,622) +376
Manchester - 62,919 (Up from 62,530) +389
Oldham - 25,783 (Up from 25,630) +153
Rochdale - 24,152 (Up from 24,036) +116
Salford - 27,604 (Up from 27,424) +180
Sefton - 26,325 (Up from 26,165) +160
St Helens - 18,139 (Up from 18,055) +84
Stockport - 24,189 (Up from 24,067) +122
Tameside - 20,729 (Up from 20,616) +113
Trafford - 19,509 (Up from 19,376) +133
Warrington - 19,625 (Up from 19,426) +199
Wigan - 33,784 (Up from 33,580) +204
Wirral - 26,331 (Up from 26,180) +151
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.