The 17 areas of Wigan with ZERO TO TWO cases of Covid-19
A number of areas of Wigan now have just 0-2 coronavirus cases.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 6:12 pm
The latest figures from the office of national statistics show that 17 areas of Wigan have reported 0-2 cases from May 1 to May 8.
Images are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.
Thank you for reading. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription. Thanks again.
Page 1 of 5