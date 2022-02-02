The 270 Wigan hospital workers who still haven't had a Covid jab

Across England, millions of people have been triple jabbed – but tens of thousands of NHS staff are yet to have a first dose.

NHS England data shows 96 per cent of the 6,738 health care workers at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) had received at least one vaccination by the end of December, meaning 270 were unvaccinated at that point.

The figures also show 6,317 workers had received two jabs – 94 per cent of staff – and 5,195 had received a booster dose (77 per cent).

Deadlines for front line workers to be vaccinated have been scrapped

But the pressure is off for front line workers to have had at least the first vaccine this week and be fully vaccinated by April 1 after Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that The Government was scrapping the measure following consultation.

The Royal College of GPs and the Royal College of Nurses had encouraged take-up of vaccinations among NHS workers but were among those who have expressed concern over the deadline.

It was feared mandatory jabs would have a significant impact on staff retention and put further pressure on the NHS while marginalising the uninjected, according to the RCN.

The NHS Confederation, which represents the whole healthcare system, said there were risks as well as benefits to a mandatory approach.

WWL chiefs say they are working with unvaccinated staff

Chief executive Danny Mortimer said: “Most health leaders supported the introduction of a mandate as it reflects the positive impact that vaccination will continue to have against coronavirus, but they would have preferred longer to implement the policy, particularly given the intensity of winter.

“While the majority of health and care workers have been vaccinated, even small reductions in staffing numbers can cause disruption. No leader wants to see this given the high standards of care they wish to maintain, the significant vacancies that exist across the NHS already, and the care backlogs that have built up during the pandemic.”

Alison Balson, WWL’s director of workforce, said: “Patient safety is our top priority and we know that the vaccine is the best protection against Covid-19 for both our patients and staff.

“We are currently working with the minority of staff who have not yet been vaccinated to understand their reasons for this in order to support them to make an informed decision.”

Across England, 94 per cent of healthcare workers had received at least one vaccination by December 31, meaning more than 85,000 were still unvaccinated. Nearly three-quarters of staff have received a booster jab nationally.

Mr Javid said it was right to review the policy, given that the Delta variant, dominant when the policy was announced, has now been replaced by the less severe Omicron.

This, combined with greater population protection as a result of the vaccines, means it is “not only right but responsible to revisit the balance of risks and opportunities that guided our original decision last year”, he said.

Mr Javid said the Government will seek “fresh advice”, including from Chief Medical Officer Prof Sir Chris Whitty, and the UK Health Security Agency.

He told the House of Commons: “Subject to the responses and the will of this house, the Government will revoke the regulations. “I have always been clear that our rules must remain proportionate and balanced, and of course, should we see another dramatic change in the virus, it would be only responsible to review this policy again.”