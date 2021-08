Here are the 12 areas which have shown the biggest drop in numbers in the week ending August 4.

1. Wigan Marylebone and Bottling Wood - 14 cases. Down by 9

2. Wigan Central - 18 cases. Down by 9

3. Hindley West - 33 cases. Down by 9

4. Winstanley - 23 cases. Down by 10