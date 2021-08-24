These are the 13 areas of Wigan where Covid cases have increased week on week

In total 13 out of 29 areas saw a rise in positive cases from August 11 to August 18 according to data from the ONS, which you can access here.

One area showed no change and the other 15 areas all showed a decrease in cases.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

1. Up Holland - 19 cases. Up by 1 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Wigan Central - 17 cases. Up by 2 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Wigan Marylebone and Bottling Wood - 22 cases, up by 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Hindley East - 19 cases . Up by 3 Photo: Google Photo Sales