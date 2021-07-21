Wigan mapped
Wigan mapped

These are the areas of Wigan where Covid cases are FALLING despite the Delta variant's rampage across the North West

Covid cases are rising in most places in Wigan but a small number of areas have seen either no change or a decrease in cases.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:08 pm

Here are the nine areas, figures from the ONS are from July 7 to July 14.

Images are used for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

You can see the 12 areas of Wigan with the greatest increase in cases here.

1.

Up Holland - 40 cases. No change

2.

Hindley East - 44 cases. Down by 1

3.

Billinge - 31 cases. Down by 2

4.

Pemberton North - 31 cases. Down by 3

