These are the areas of Wigan where Covid cases are FALLING despite the Delta variant's rampage across the North West
Covid cases are rising in most places in Wigan but a small number of areas have seen either no change or a decrease in cases.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:08 pm
Here are the nine areas, figures from the ONS are from July 7 to July 14.
Images are used for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.
