Here they are from lowest to highest number of cases (to the week ending September 3) and by how much they have risen - all figures are available on the ONS website.

Pictures are used for Illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

1. Hindley East - 15 cases (up by 2) Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Pemberton South - 19 cases (up by 1) Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Ashton East - 19 cases (up by 1) Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Aspull - 19 cases (up by 2) Photo: Google Photo Sales