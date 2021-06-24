Walk-in clinics in Wigan town centre for people who need second coronavirus jab

NHS Wigan Borough CCG has announced the service will be available at the Hollowood vaccination centre, on Mesnes Street, from Monday, June 28 to Wednesday, June 30.

Clinics will be running from 8am to 11.30am and from 1pm to 8pm each day.

It is a walk-in service for people who had their first dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine eight weeks ago and now require the second jab.

Hollowood vaccination centre