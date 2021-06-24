Walk-in clinics to be held in coming days for people to get coronavirus vaccine in Wigan and Leigh

Anyone aged 18 and over can access the first Pfizer vaccine at clinics being held in Wigan and Leigh over the coming week.

They run from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, June 25 at Leigh Leisure Centre and from 9am to 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 29 and Friday, July 2 at Robin Park Leisure Centre.

A further session will be held from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, July 3 at Robin Park Leisure Centre.

Walk-in clinics are also being held for people to get their second dose of the vaccine at the Hollowood vaccination centre, on Mesnes Street, from Monday, June 28 to Wednesday, June 30.

Clinics will be running from 8am to 11.30am and from 1pm to 8pm each day.

It is a walk-in service for people who had their first dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine eight weeks ago and now require the second jab.

Anyone who prefers to book an appointment in advance can do so by calling 01942 807780.

Hollowood vaccination centre

