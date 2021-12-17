Wigan borough youngsters "hexpress" their feelings about the pandemic in art

Project co-ordinator Brian Seddon runs the project Hexpress Yourself which encouraged youngsters to draw, paint and collage their thoughts and feelings of the Covid-19 lockdown in a hexagon frame.

This was then used to create a larger work of art.

There were contributions from children in Atherton, Tyldesley and Mosley Common in conjunction with Start Well Family Centre.

Three of the five boards are on display at Atherton Town Hall.

