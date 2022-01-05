Wigan hospital non-urgent ops and surgery to be suspended due to Covid

Patients who will be affected by this pause - which was beginning this week - are being contacted and those who have not been contacted have been urged to honour their appointments.

All three of Wigan's NHS hospitals - Wigan Infirmary, Leigh Infirmary and Wrightington Hospital - are affected by what health chiefs call a "temporary measure," as are many other sites around Greater Manchester.

It has been widely reported that health services are struggling, not only because of a big rise in the number of patient coronavirus infections but also because so many staff have caught it or are at least self-isolating as the omicron variant rampages through the country.

Wigan Infirmary

Greater Manchester Health and Social care Partnership says the aim is to have a negative impact on the fewest number of patients as possible.

The pause will not affect cancer and urgent care including cardiac surgery, vascular surgery and transplantation.

The Christie will continue to provide cancer care in a Covid secure way and Rochdale continues to provide cancer and other urgent surgery as a Covid secure site for Greater Manchester.

Leigh Infirmary

GM diagnostic services, including endoscopy, and the majority of out-patient services will continue wherever possible.

A partnership spokesperson said: "Staff have worked tirelessly to try to maintain services and deliver the highest quality of healthcare to local people.

"But Covid admissions are rising sharply (from 126 on December 19 to 359 on Jan 2), as are inpatient diagnoses (193 to 738 for the same period), and in some hospitals more than one in five patients have Covid (though this is not translating into critical care pressure at present).

"However, the main reason is the high and rising level of staff absence, with around 15 per cent off, either ill with Covid or isolating.

Wrightington Hospital

"There are also outbreaks in an increasing number of care homes, which is affecting how people are discharged from hospital.

"The bed modelling suggests these challenges may get worse, not better, in the next week or two.

"Our hospitals will be contacting those affected as soon as possible. If you are not contacted then assume your treatment is continuing as planned. There is no need to contact the hospital or your GP practice for this information.

"We understand how disappointing this will be for patients who have appointments or procedures affected, especially those who have already waited some time, and we know people will be worried."

While you Wait is an online resource launched in Greater Manchester to help patients manage their physical and mental wellbeing while waiting for hospital care, by providing information and advice.

The page features resources on how to look after both physical and mental health while waiting for treatments and advice on managing conditions.

Anyone waiting for treatment and can find advice and support on the Greater Manchester While you Wait website (www.whileyouwait.org.uk) and the latest publicly available statistics can be found here.

Fiona Noden, co-chair of Greater Manchester Hospital Gold command and lead for elective care in the region, said: “This has been a very difficult decision and not one that we have taken lightly, but we’ve done it so we can keep people safe, can maintain the very best infection control measures, can make sure we deploy staff to where they’re needed most and can keep looking after people who need urgent and emergency care, including cancer treatment.

“We would urge anyone with health concerns to continue to come forward for help and treatment in the usual way, using their local emergency department only for serious illnesses or injuries.

“And we would also ask everyone to keep doing their bit to minimise the spread of the virus – please get vaccinated and boosted, wear a face covering in enclosed spaces, wash your hands more frequently and minimise your contact with people outside your immediate household.”

The hospitals affected are as follows:

Royal Bolton Hospital

Fairfield General Hospital

Manchester Royal Infirmary

Manchester Royal Eye Hospital

University Dental Hospital of Manchester

St Mary’s Hospital

North Manchester General Hospital

The Royal Oldham Hospital

Salford Royal Hospital

Stepping Hill Hospital

Tameside General Hospital

Trafford General Hospital

Royal Albert Edward Infirmary

Wrightington Hospital

Leigh Infirmary

Wythenshawe Hospital

Macclesfield District General Hospital