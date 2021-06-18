Wigan sports club can reopen as coronavirus vaccine clinic moves out

Golborne Parkside Sports and Community Club has been used as a coronavirus vaccination clinic for the last six months.

LIGA Primary Care Network, which covers GP practices in Ashton, Golborne and Lowton, and NHS Wigan Borough CCG were given almost exclusive use of the facilities, so people living nearby could easily access the jab.

They held 48 vaccination clinics, with around 8,500 hours of vaccinators time being given and the same from volunteers. Around 25,000 jabs have been provided.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club was used as a vaccination clinic for six months

But the clinic is now closing its doors so the centre can once again be used for sporting and community activities.

Staff and volunteers will instead provide the LIGA vaccine clinic at Leigh Leisure Centre, which is another well-established clinic site.

Dr Sunil Kumar, GP at Slag Lane Medical Centre and clinical director of LIGA Primary Care Network, said: “I can’t thank Parkside enough for all the support they have given to us. Their staff, in particular, have been a huge part of the team, working with us in the clinics to make sure that residents get the best experience possible when they come for their vaccine. I am sad to be leaving Parkside, but I am confident that we will deliver the same great service at

Leigh Vaccine Clinic.”

Carolyn Kennedy, chairman of Golborne Parkside Sports and Community Club, said: “It’s been an immense privilege for this long-standing community asset to support our NHS services during these challenging times. The staff, board and sections are indebted to the support given by the NHS. Our club simply wouldn’t be here, open, if it wasn’t for the collaborative working.

“As we come out of the next stages of Covid-19, whatever they may be, we hope our community will stand with us and ensure that we don’t fall victim, as so many of our local businesses and clubs have done, to the harsh reality of financial issues.

“We, as a board, are focused on ensuring the long-term sustainability of Golborne Parkside Sports and Community Club and are organising a number of events, including our unrivalled and highly anticipated disco bingo nights set for July 9/10. We are also open and taking bookings for functions and events, as well as corporates. Our sections are also back in the swing of offering sports and social events, including our rugby and bowling sections.”

Dr Tim Dalton, a GP and chairman of NHS Wigan Borough CCG, said: “Thank you to Golborne Parkside for everything they have done over the last six months. The clinic there has been huge asset, and now we are on the home stretch with the vaccine programme and restrictions starting to ease, it is an appropriate time for them to have their facilities back so they can benefit the local community in different ways once again.”