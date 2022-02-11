The Platform Adaptive trial of NOvel antiviRals for eArly treatMent of Covid-19 In the Community (PANORAMIC) study has already enrolled over 6,400 participants from every corner of the UK since it opened in December.

However, the research team still needs thousands more participants to achieve the trial’s first recruitment target and generate the evidence to enable the antiviral drug molnupiravir to be clinically deployed to those who will benefit as soon as possible. The government and leading charities, including Kidney Care UK, Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Diabetes UK and the British Liver Trust, are also calling on eligible people to take part.

The PANORAMIC study, funded by the National Institute for Health Research and run by the University of Oxford, was set up to rapidly produce the evidence needed to enable a new generation of potentially revolutionary, orally administered Covid-19 antiviral treatments to be rolled out to those most at risk from the disease.

Scientists are testing a new oral treatment for coronavirus

The nationwide trial aims to recruit over 10,600 participants to each of the treatments that it will investigate. The antiviral molnupiravir, which is already licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), is the first investigational medicinal product to be assessed.

Dr Sheila McCorkindale, Specialty Lead for Primary Care at National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Clinical Research Network (CRN) Greater Manchester, said: “This landmark trial provides us with an opportunity to gather the extra evidence needed to allow these ground-breaking COVID-19 treatments to be rolled-out widely, as rapidly and safely as possible.

“For this to happen though, we need the public to help by getting involved in the PANORAMIC trial. I would encourage anyone who meets the participation criteria to go to the website to sign-up, or speak to your GP or healthcare professional.

“It’s thanks to people taking part in research that we now have a number of vaccines, tests and lifesaving treatments for coronavirus. By taking part in the PANORAMIC trial, you can make a real difference by helping the NHS add to its armoury against the virus.”

To take part, participants need to have had a positive Covid-19 test (either a lateral flow or PCR test), and be within five days of symptom onset. Participants must also be aged 50 or over, or aged 18 or over with a listed pre-existing condition. People who test positive and meet the eligibility criteria can sign up directly via the study website (www.panoramictrial.org) or by calling 0808 156 0017.

All participants take part from the comfort of their own homes – with the study treatment delivered by courier and no face-to-face visits required.