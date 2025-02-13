Crisis café launches in Atherton as an alternative to A&E to support vulnerable members of community

A mental health lounge has opened in Atherton, Wigan, giving support to people in the local community who are struggling with their mental health. The crisis café, known as Crisis Harbour, located at The Salvation Army’s church and community centre on George Street, Atherton, is run by accredited councillors in a therapeutic environment for people in times of crisis, including needing support for grief, depression, addiction and suicidal thoughts.

Recognised as an alternative to A&E and for people to get immediate and compassionate care, the sessions take place five days a week, on a walk-in basis for people over the age of 16. One to one and group support is available, and clients can access the service via a self-referral or by being referred by their doctor for non-judgemental, non-clinical support in a welcoming, safe space. Clients will be able to speak to a trained councillor or sit in a calm space with the session going at their own pace. Refreshments will be provided, and appointments can be booked if preferred. Clients will also be able to access quick referrals to a mental health assessment.

Captain Darron Boulton, church leader of The Salvation Army Atherton said: “We wanted to build a community of hope and provide a safe space for people to be heard and access the support that they so greatly need at a time that is so greatly difficult for them.

“We are committed and passionate about supporting people at their lowest and giving them the tools and the courage to build themselves back up from rock bottom. Organisations working together collaboratively for the good of people within the local community and to ensure the most vulnerable members are supported, is reflective of how much everyone matters, no matter what crisis they are going through.”

The Salvation Army in Atherton has launched a mental health lounge in association with the NHS' EPiC HOPE

Under the badge of ‘EPiC HOPE’ a suicide prevention and intervention organisation serving the Wigan borough, the sessions will take place on Mondays from 4pm - 11pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 3pm – 11pm and on Saturdays from 12 noon – 6pm.

For anyone in crisis right now or that has taken steps to harm themselves please call 999. The National Suicide Prevention Helpline can be contacted freephone on 0800 689 5652.