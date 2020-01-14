CrossFit JST: Wigan's high-intensity work-out haven keeping it interesting

CrossFit, a high-intensity form of interval training which combines elements of weightlifting, gymnastics, calisthenics, and aerobic fitness, was founded in 2000 and has since taken the exercise world by storm. There are now over 13,000 affiliated CrossFit gyms and Crossfit JST in Wigan is at the forefront of the fitness revolution in the town.

Wigan-born Jonathan Bullough, 31, is the owner of the gym, which became a full-time CrossFit establishment seven years ago. "I'm a personal trainer by trade with a background in sports science and I wanted provide the level of personal training to groups. CrossFit has done that; I absolutely love it.

CrossFit JST

"I'm passionate about fitness and training people and I don't see a better way of training groups in terms of a really solid strength and condition programme than CrossFit," added Jonathan, who lives in Standish. "It's the bang for your buck: you can be fit, strong, and work on new skills. CrossFit mixes so many elements and keeps everything interesting."

With six members of full-time staff, CrossFit JST's classes usually have around six to 12 people in them but can have as many as 20. And the community spirit which is fostered is a standout part of it. "We do loads outside of the gym: we go to Alton Towers, nights out, all sorts," said Jonathan. "It's a really nice community to be a part of.

"It's literally living the dream, but at the same time it's hard work and it has its challenges; stuff like tax, cash-flow, and business rates - all the behind-the-scenes things to keep the business running," Jonathan added. "That's the hard graft and, for me, that's been the biggest learning process.

"There's a lot of pride in what we've done. When you have those hard days, it makes it a lot easier."