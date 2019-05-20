Daughter’s trek for popular Wigan ad man Phil

The daughter of a popular Wigan newspaper employee has joined two friends on a gruelling canal trek raising money for cancer charities.



Becks House, whose dad Philip worked in advertising for the Wigan Reporter and Observer for more than 40 years, is making her way along the 127 miles of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.

Philip House

Philip, from Parbold, died in 2014 shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer and Becks is walking to support Queencourt where Macmillan nurses helped both Philip and his family.

The walk was the idea of Becks’ friend Nina Caulkin, who battled breast cancer, and they have been joined by Claire Dickinson who has also seen the work of cancer charities first hand.

The group set off from Liverpool on Wednesday, passed through the borough on Thursday and will arrive at the finish line in Leeds tomorrow.

Becks, 41, said: “Nina battled breast cancer and as she got stronger day by day wanted to give something back and get fitter.

“We decided to get together as cancer has affected us all in different ways.

“We did some practice walks to get prepared but I think we underestimated how hard it was going to be.

“This is the second event I’ve done for cancer since my dad died, we did a charity ball the year after he died and raised about £3,000.”

Becks and her two friends are hoping to raise at least £3,000 between them so they can give a four-figure sum to each of the three causes.

To find out more or donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NinaCaulkin