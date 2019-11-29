Delight as Wigan hospice care team win top national award

Staff at one of the borough’s biggest charities have scooped a top national prize for their work in care homes across Wigan and Leigh.

he Hospice in your Care Home team at Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) was awarded the Towergate Hospice Team of the Year Award for their efforts improving the quality of care for people in nursing homes during the final few weeks of their lives.

The accolade was handed out at the Hospice UK Awards 2019 held in Liverpool, with the event celebrating innovative work and forward-thinking people in palliative care organisations.

The four educators and two healthcare assistants with Hospice in your Care Home provide training and education to staff in 14 nursing homes across the borough.

The partnership has helped to reduce unnecessary or inappropriate hospital admissions for people approaching the end of their life and means more residents are able to die in the place of their choice.

Debbie Dempsey, manager of Hospice in your Care Home, said: “I am absolutely delighted that our team have been chosen as winners of this award.

“We are all extremely passionate about promoting dignified, person centred end of life care in nursing and residential homes and it is a pleasure to work with so many dedicated hard working care staff who genuinely want to deliver high quality care that respects their residents’ preferences and wishes.

“We have seen so many wonderful initiatives taking place and have been able to demonstrate a reduction in the hospital admissions from the homes.

“Ultimately though, this award is extra special and significant as it highlights the important role the care home sector plays in delivering palliative and end of life care, one which is all too often overlooked.”

The success comes as Hospice in your Care Home is expanding so all 22 nursing homes in the borough can be offered the training.

The team has been commissioned by the council and Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to deliver the service for an initial two-year period.