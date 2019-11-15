Delight for staff as Wigan care home receives top rating

A care home in Wigan has been rated outstanding by inspectors from the sector regulator.

Staff at Anchor’s Montrose Hall in Sherwood Crescent, Worsley Hall, were celebrating this week after receiving top marks from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in four of the five categories.

This is the ninth home run by Anchor which is rated outstanding. Only 572 care homes in England are rated outstanding which is just three per cent of the care homes across the country.

The home, which cares for up to 41 residents, was inspected in August this year. Care homes are now classed as either outstanding, good, requiring improvement or inadequate.

Montrose Hall Manager Kim Jones said everyone at the home was thrilled because they had worked so hard to maintain high standards of care.

She said: “We are proud of the care we provide, of the meals which are made from fresh seasonal ingredients and of the wide variety of meaningful activities enjoyed by our residents.

“We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people and their families can see which homes provide top quality care. We’re so pleased to be one of the top care homes in the country.”

The CQC inspection report, which can be found on the regulator’s website, stated that “a huge amount of thought and planning had gone into ensuring the home meets people’s needs, the staff and maintenance team had completed all the work on the décor of the home themselves, often doing so in their own time.”

The inspectors praised the manager for being “exceptional” and creating a culture in the home which “drove and improved high-quality, person-centred care”.