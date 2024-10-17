Dementia specialist Belong crowned best for health and wellness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As residents at care villages Belong Atherton and Belong Wigan delight in all the joys life has to offer, their home’s activities provision in arts, music therapy, exercise and community engagement has been named Best Health and Wellness Service at this year’s HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national accolade is in recognition of the operator’s holistic approach to care, breaking the mould of the ‘traditional care home’, promoting an active lifestyle in-line with the interests of its residents, apartment tenants, day care and home care customers.

Judges were full of praise for the dementia specialist: ''Belong's approach to wellbeing is all about activity, connection and enjoyment – it is not just an add-on [but] feels like a natural part of life in their integrated villages."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also highlighted the success of its strategy, noting: "...Commitment starts at board level and permeates the entire organisation."

Belong residents and tenants celebrate their award win.

Belong employs an Experience Team and Exercise Specialist who work alongside care teams to provide a range of opportunities taking advantage of modern and stylish facilities in the care villages, including a high tech gym for older people, an entertainment venue, bistro and lounges. As a not-for-profit care provider, the organisation prioritises people and their wellbeing, investing in its environment, arts, music and intergenerational partnerships and community links to offer a rich programme of events and meaningful occupation.

Commenting on the win, Belong’s chief executive, Martin Rix, said: “We are thrilled to be named winner of the sector’s Best Health and Wellness award. Being for people, not profit means our customers and colleagues truly are at the heart of everything we do, and we get to see the remarkable outcomes of our approach to care across all our villages, every day.”

Supporting its trailblazing care strategy, Belong Atherton and Belong Wigan, along with sister villages across the North West and West Midlands operate as a community hub specially designed to welcome local people to join its customers, with amenities open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mealhouse Lane and Millers Lane villages each comprise a range of housing, care and support options for older people, with apartments for independent living, as well as 24-hour residential and nursing care ‘households’ of up to 12 people sharing a communal living room and kitchen, achieving a homely extended-family setting.

Complementing its service, also available is day care, Experience Days, and Belong at Home domiciliary care assisting those residing in its villages’ apartments, as well as those living in their own homes in the locale.

Martin continues: “To receive such an accolade is a vote of confidence in our unique ‘home for life’ model and our strong platform to diversify into further locations around the UK and achieve our aim of bringing our industry-leading care to more people.”

The award win follows Belong’s 2021 accolade for the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Award for Best Care Provision.