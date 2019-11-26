Digital experience for Wigan health workers

Hospital staff are being encouraged to consider the role of technology in the health service as a new digital experience centre opens its doors at Wigan Infirmary.

Workers within Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust can try out new ideas for digital working and familiarise themselves with its IT system.

The centre, established with healthcare IT firm Allscripts, follows the implementation of the Allscripts Sunrise Acute Care system in 2016, known throughout the trust as the Health Information System (HIS).

This changed working practices, including improving communications, allowing clinicians to access patient health records quickly, reducing waits for discharge, offering electronic prescribing and improving outcomes for patients.

The new centre was opened at a ribbon-cutting ceremony by trust chairman Robert Armstrong.

He said: “The HIS project is one of the biggest initiatives the trust has undertaken.

“It has proven to be a great success and has supported WWL’s mission to be safe, effective and caring and put the patient at the centre of everything we do.

“Technology has certainly advanced at WWL, which, in part, is thanks to our partnership with Allscripts. I very much look forward to seeing the next stages of our digital journey.”

The centre marks a new phase in the trust’s partnership with Allscripts and aims to bring technology jobs and skills to the area.

Martyn Smith, associate director of information management and technology (IM&T), said: “The official opening marks the start of a new phase of the ongoing partnership between Allscripts and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust.

“Allscripts have invested in a facility at Wigan which will be used as a location for collaborative design and delivery of innovative digital solutions which will benefit the local population.

“This is the first of type for Allscripts globally and we are immensely proud that Allscripts have partnered with us, due to our strong track record in using digital technology to improve health outcomes.”

John Wendehorst, expert reference account specialist at Allscripts, said: “We are delighted to have had an opportunity to further our partnership with Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust on a truly unique project.

“Together we have created an enhanced work centre for the WWL IM&T team as well as a digitally mature state of the art boardroom for the trust, the community and future joint meetings.”