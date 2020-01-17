Doctors surgery told it must improve following inspection

A doctors surgery has been ordered to improve after its latest inspection.

Parbold Surgery on The Green was given an overall rating of “requires improvement” after a visit by health and social care watchdog, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Parbold Surgery

Inspectors found the practice, which cares for around 7,100 patients, needs to improve its safety while it was rated “inadequate” for its leadership.

A report on the announced visit on September 10 states: “This inspection identified some improvements in the quality of the service, however gaps remained in some areas and this inspection resulted in an overall rating of requires improvement.

“There were gaps in the practice systems to safeguard patients; patient records were not updated following review at safeguarding meetings.

“Systems to manage and identify learning following incidents and near misses did not follow best practice guidelines.

“Risks to health and safety were not always comprehensively mitigated, in particular in relation to infection prevention and control and lone working.

“Systems to ensure comprehensive oversight of the service being delivered were ineffective.

“Patient complaint records were not always comprehensive and lacked sufficient information to enable staff learning.

“Essential documents were sometimes missing from complaints and learning opportunities missed.”

The practice has been told it must establish effective systems and processes to ensure good governance in accordance with the fundamental standards of care.

It should also monitor and improve prescribing of antibacterial medicines and take action to improve achievements for cervical screening.

There were positive aspects in the report though.

The practice’s effectiveness, responsiveness and whether it is caring were all placed in the category of “good”.

All of its population group ratings, which includes older residents and people with long term conditions, were rated as “good” too.

The report said: “Patient feedback was strongly and consistently positive about the standard of care and treatment received.

“Patients received effective care and treatment that met their needs.

“Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care.”

In a statement, the surgery said: “On receipt of this report, we have proactively brought in more support to work through a specific action plan which will address the processes and areas highlighted within the report. Patients can be assured that the GP practice will continue to operate as normal and support our registered patients.

“We are working very hard to ensure there is significant improvement in our rating.

“We note that all clinical areas ie direct patient care were rated as good.”