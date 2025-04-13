Many pharmacies will be closed over the Easter weekend, from Good Friday (April 18) to Easter Monday (April 21), but a few will still be opening their doors.
We have put together a list of all pharmacies operating in Wigan this Easter and their opening hours.
The NHS recommends all orders for repeat prescriptions are made by Thursday, April 10 so they can be processed and collected in time.
And people are urged to keep their medicine cabinets stocked in case they have any healthcare issues over the Easter period.
Non-emergency health advice is available from NHS 111, while people should still call 999 or go to A&E in the event of a life or limb-threatening emergency.
