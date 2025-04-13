Easter 2025: 10 pharmacies across Wigan open over the bank holiday weekend

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
With the Easter bank holiday quickly approaching, it is important to know where to go for prescriptions and medical advice.

Many pharmacies will be closed over the Easter weekend, from Good Friday (April 18) to Easter Monday (April 21), but a few will still be opening their doors.

We have put together a list of all pharmacies operating in Wigan this Easter and their opening hours.

The NHS recommends all orders for repeat prescriptions are made by Thursday, April 10 so they can be processed and collected in time.

And people are urged to keep their medicine cabinets stocked in case they have any healthcare issues over the Easter period.

Non-emergency health advice is available from NHS 111, while people should still call 999 or go to A&E in the event of a life or limb-threatening emergency.

Check which pharmacies are open over the long Easter weekend

1. Bank holiday pharmacy opening times

Allied Pharmacy Astley, at 391 Manchester Road, Astley, will open from 4pm to 8pm on Good Friday, from 8am to noon on Easter Sunday and from 4pm to 8pm on Easter Monday

2. Bank holiday pharmacy openings

The pharmacy at Asda, on Atherleigh Way, Leigh, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday

3. Bank holiday pharmacy openings

The pharmacy at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday

4. Bank holiday pharmacy openings

