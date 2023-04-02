The picturesque Low Bank Ground on Coniston Water is now part of Be Well Outdoors - the latest extension of Wigan Council’s growing Be Well leisure and wellbeing movement.

The new outdoor adventure brand offers a wide range of exhilarating experiences across three stunning natural locations.

Thrill-seeking individuals, families, groups and schools can also try their hand at water sports at Scotman’s Flash or discover a head for heights at Haigh Woodland Park’s High Ropes & Adventure course.

Childhood visits to Wigan Council's outdoor centres in the Lake District have a lasting impact

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “With Be Well Outdoors the clue is in the name. It’s all about getting more people more active out in the great outdoors.

“We’re on a mission to stimulate, challenge and inspire with a wide range of fun and fulfilling pursuits delivered by our brilliant team of friendly, highly-trained and knowledgeable instructors.

“All three of our locations have a long-standing reputation for delivering unforgettable experiences, and whether you’re an individual, family or group looking for a fun day out, or a school booking one of our enriching educational residentials, you’ll find the same passion, dedication and expertise for which we’ve become renowned.

“The new Be Well Outdoors brand simply allows us to tell a new story about the amazing adventures that await us in these wonderful natural environments and the physical and mental benefits of getting active outdoors.”

The launch of Be Well Outdoors comes a year on from the reopening of Low Bank Ground under council management.

Since then more than 2,000 young people have visited the spectacular Cumbrian countryside to enjoy hill walking, rock climbing, kayaking and a range of other activities such as orienteering, canoeing, sailing, raft building, ghyll scrambling, paddleboarding, axe throwing, bushcraft and archery.

Coun Ready added: “Low Bank Ground has been a special place for generations of schoolchildren across Wigan Borough and it’s wonderful to see it thriving again after the Covid closure.

“I know the children have all been having an incredible time discovering new activities and building their independence in a fun, challenging and safe environment. It’s all part of offering them a fully-rounded education with experiences that help them to learn, grow and be active.”

While schools and groups have been quick to secure their slots for the summer months, Low Bank Ground is already taking bookings for later in the year and for 2024.

Find out more at wigan.gov.uk/lowbankground.

Meanwhile, Scotman’s Flash and Haigh High Ropes & Adventure will fully reopen in April following their winter breaks. Weekend bookings for individuals, families and groups can be made via Eventbrite while schools and businesses can email [email protected] to enquire about bespoke packages.