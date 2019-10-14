Extra flu vaccine ordered

The Department of Health and Social Care has ordered 400,000 extra doses of the adult flu vaccine for the winter period.

It says this step will ensure there is enough vaccine supply in England ahead of Brexit should it happen on October 31. And, based on the vaccine uptake in 2018/19, there will be sufficient stock across all providers to meet expected demand.

The Department of Health and Social Security, Public Health England and NHS England are in close contact with jab manufacturers to ensure supply remains uninterrupted should the UK leave without a deal. In line with Government guidance, all manufacturers have robust contingencies in place to bring in supplies post-Brexit.

This year the World Health Organisation’s decision on flu strains was delayed by one month, leading to one manufacturer – Sanofi Pasteur – deciding to stagger deliveries for the adult flu vaccine this autumn, with final delivery from November 18.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “It’s so important that everyone eligible for a flu vaccine gets one so that the most vulnerable are protected from a serious illness.

"I have ordered these extra vaccines so patients can be reassured we are doing everything necessary to help ensure they can access vaccines, medicines and medical products after Brexit on October 31.”