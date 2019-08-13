Extra support for Wigan's lymphoma sufferers

Extra support is now available for people in Wigan affected by lymphoma, myeloma or leukaemia.

Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to this type of blood cancer, has a support group in the borough.

It meets at Wigan and Leigh Hospice on the last Thursday of alternate months, with the next meeting due to take place from 2pm to 3.30pm on Thursday, August 29.

The support group is open to anyone affected by lymphoma, myeloma, leukaemia or any other blood cancer.

Friends, family members and colleagues of people with blood cancer are all welcome to attend, as well as people diagnosed with any of the conditions.

Karen Bonell, Lymphoma Action’s regional development manager, said: “I’m so pleased that we have this support group in Wigan. Many people say to us they felt isolated by their diagnosis and that their blood cancer support group is a lifeline.

“As well as meeting others with similar experiences, it’s a chance to hear from informative speakers and join interesting discussions – all in a safe, supportive and welcoming environment.”

Anyone interested in attending the meetings can call Karen on 07710 393891 or just turn up on the day.

Find out more about lymphoma,the charity’s support groups and other services at www.lymphoma-action.org.uk