Failing Wigan doctors surgery to stay open

A failing GP surgery which could have closed after two senior doctors were removed from their posts will stay open.

Health bosses considered closing Golborne Health Centre – which would have affected around 4,700 patients – after inspectors found it ‘inadequate’.

Under the management of Dr Abubaker Anis and Yasmin Anis, the practice had made little progress since being placed in special measures last year.

Both doctors have since had their contract revoked ‘in the best interest of patient safety and care’ – a move which prompted concerns about the surgery’s long term future.

But a new GP will take over in a caretaker capacity from January 1 next year, while the Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) finds a permanent replacement.

Dr Tim Dalton, a local GP and chair of the CCG, hopes the decision made on November 5 will ‘reassure’ patients and staff.

“Over the past few weeks we’ve spoken to almost 900 patients via drop in meetings, telephone calls, emails and letters,” he said.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took the time to speak to us as the feedback we received helped us make this decision.

“We’ll be writing to all the patients again shortly about the decision and our next steps.”

Dr Dalton added that the recruitment process will likely take between nine and 12 months to complete.

Golborne Health Centre was put in special measures in October 2018 after the Care Quality Commission found continual breaches of regulation from a previous visit.

A follow-up inspection in August found that ‘insufficient’ improvements had been made, with inadequate monitoring of patients needing high-risk medicines, and medication reviews taking place while the surgery was closed.

These findings, combined with the CCG’s own review into care at the practice, led to the termination of the contract with doctors Anis and Anis.

A letter to patients explaining the decision said: “This decision was made in the best interests of patient safety and care and is part of our plan to make sure that all patients get high quality GP services.”