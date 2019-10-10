Failing Wigan GP surgery could be shut down in the new year

A failing GP practice could be closed down in the new year after two doctors were stripped of their registration to manage the surgery.



More than 4,500 patients at Dr Anis and Anis practice in Golborne have received a letter saying that they could be relocated to another GP surgery if an appropriate manager is not found.

The letter, which was signed by Prof Craig Harris, the managing director of NHS Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), says that the practice contract has been cancelled in the best interests of “patient safety” and is part of a plan to ensure that all patients get “high quality” services.

It explains that a decision about whether the practice will remain open will be made by November 5, but if the practice is to close it will not be until the new year.

It adds: “The decision means that from 1st January 2020, the partners at High Street Medical Centre, including Drs Anis and Anis, will no longer be responsible for managing the delivery of services at the practice.”

In August 2019, the hub, which is run by doctors Abubaker B Anis and Yasmin Farzana Anis, received its second “inadequate” report from health watchdogs in less than a year.

Following a visit in October 2018, inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) placed it in special measures.

At this point the CCG started its own investigation into problems within the medical centre, which is based in Kidglove House,.

Both health authorities worked with the practice to help managers improve their service, however the most recent review unearthed monumental failings.

Investigators said that there have been “insufficient improvements” since last time, causing them to take serious steps towards closure.

The latest correspondence explains to patients that there are now two options, either a new registered manager is found to take over the practice or it will be closed and patients disbanded.

It says: “There are approximately 4,700 patients in the High Street Medical Centre and so at this point it seems sensible to keep the practice open and find it a new, suitable contract holder.

“However we need to collect and review more evidence before we take a decision.”

If the medical centre does close, it will be the first time in the history of the Wigan borough that such an action has been taken.

The letter adds: “I hope this letter reassures you that we are taking this matter extremely seriously.”

Amid the lengthy list of shortcomings highlighted by the CQC, was poor management of patients on high risk medication, something which inspectors flagged up as “very concerning”.

They found that in some cases, patients were not receiving the monitoring they needed, with reviews of their medication only taking place when the practice was closed when they could not have been there.

The CCG has given patients the opportunity to give their feedback about services and two public drop-in sessions will be held, the first between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 15 and the second between 6pm and 8pm on Thursday, October 17.