Family cooking sessions and mindfulness help as wellness festival returns to Wigan

Coun Keith Cunliffe

A jam-packed programme of events will launch on Monday, with activities across the borough.

From mindfulness sessions to family cooking demos, people are invited to join free activities if they are looking for health inspiration in the new year or just want to try something new.

People can also access Wellfest online through a virtual festival site featuring a host of videos, articles and blogs, from healthy family recipes to free home workouts.

Wigan Council, its health partners, community groups and special guests have joined forces for the two-week event, which will focus on mental health in line with the council’s Be Kind campaign.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, deputy leader at the council, said: “Now, more than ever, we need to be kind to ourselves and to each other. We know January can be tough for people and one of the most important things you can do is look after your own physical and mental well-being.

“Wellfest gives people the chance to try something new and to meet other people in their communities. If you’re feeling isolated or want to make a healthy change to your lifestyle this year but don’t know where to start, please have a look at what’s on offer and get involved. The support is out there.

“The online resource brings a whole host of information together about looking after your health and happiness which can be accessed at home at the click of a button.”

The online festival site will go live on Monday at www.wigan.gov.uk/wellfest

The live festival programme includes free family cooking sessions, where people can make crowd-pleasing, cheap, easy, healthy food. There is no need to book and there will be a free goody bag with the ingredients to try the recipes at home.

The cookery sessions take place from 9.30am to 1.30pm on the following days: Monday, January 17 at Beech Hill Startwell Centre; Wednesday, January 19 at Ince Startwell Centre; Thursday, January 20 at Tyldesley Startwell Centre; Tuesday, January 25 at Atherton Laburnum Rovers Football Club; and Friday, January 29 at Platt Bridge Startwell Centre.

Library sessions will include:

Tuesday, January 18 at 10.30am at Wigan Library: Knitted Bless - learn something new and meet new people

Thursday, 20 January at 5.30pm at Ashton Library: Mindfulness session – relax after work and learn some key mindfulness tips

Thursday, January 20 and 27 at Golborne Library: Community clean-up

Saturday, January 22 at 11am at Wigan Library: Open mic poetry sessions with local poet Louise Fazackerley

Tuesday, January 25 at 4pm at Platt Bridge Library: Mental resilience session with author Alex Winstanley

Thursday, January 27 at 4pm at Standish Library: Mental resilience session with author Alex Winstanley

Saturday 29th January at Leigh Library: Open mic poetry sessions with local poet Louise Fazackerley

Visit www.wigan.gov.uk/wellfest for more information