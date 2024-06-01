Family memories: 59 adorable pictures of Wigan new-borns January to February 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Here’s a delightful collection of pictures taken at the Wigan Infirmary maternity unit in the first two months of 2014.

These tiny tots won’t be far off high school now.

1. Wigan babies born January and February 2014

. Photo: STAFF

2. Baby Ella Louise Atkinson, weighing 4lb 11oz to parents John and Kerrie Anderton of Long Lane, Hindley Green

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Claire Heddle and Geoff Heddle (not pictured) from Pemberton, welcome the birth of baby Amy, weighing 7lb 7oz

. Photo: MA

4. Isoken Guobadia of Oxford Street, Leigh, with baby Junior Guobadia, weighing 6lb 4oz. Mum is Samantha Stotton

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

