These tiny tots won’t be far off high school now.
1. Wigan babies born January and February 2014
. Photo: STAFF
2. Baby Ella Louise Atkinson, weighing 4lb 11oz to parents John and Kerrie Anderton of Long Lane, Hindley Green
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Claire Heddle and Geoff Heddle (not pictured) from Pemberton, welcome the birth of baby Amy, weighing 7lb 7oz
. Photo: MA
4. Isoken Guobadia of Oxford Street, Leigh, with baby Junior Guobadia, weighing 6lb 4oz. Mum is Samantha Stotton
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.