Family of Wigan childhood cancer sufferer 'bowled over' by success of fundraising event

By Alan Weston
Published 4th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST

A fun day held at a bowling club in aid of a Wigan youngster battling a life-threatening condition proved a big success.

A total of £306 was raised for the family and supporters of Lincoln Melling, a 10 year-old who is receiving treatment for neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer.

The latest fundraiser was a fun day at Shevington Bowling Club, which welcomed bowlers and non-bowlers alike to take part.

Lincoln Melling (10) at home in Shevington with the cheque from the proceeds raised at charity fundraiserLincoln Melling (10) at home in Shevington with the cheque from the proceeds raised at charity fundraiser
Lincoln Melling (10) at home in Shevington with the cheque from the proceeds raised at charity fundraiser

Among those attending were Lincoln himself, his mum Amy Fawcett, dad Daniel, and younger sister Amber (six), who all had a go at bowling.

Andrew Moakes, a member of the bowling club who helped organise the event, said: "Quite a few people had some tuition and all seemed keen to carry on playing in the future. The tuition was followed by a knockout competition involving teams made up of one adult and one child.

"The day was finished of by a couple of games of spider. That's where participants form a circle round the edge of the green and aim a bowl at an object in the centre. Whoever gets nearest wins."

A number of fund-raising events have already taken place to raise money to support Lincoln and his family, most recently a sponsored skydive carried out by members of staff at his school, Millbrook Primary in Shevington.

Lincoln Melling (10) has a go at playing a game called Spider at the charity fundraising day held at Shevington Bowling ClubLincoln Melling (10) has a go at playing a game called Spider at the charity fundraising day held at Shevington Bowling Club
Lincoln Melling (10) has a go at playing a game called Spider at the charity fundraising day held at Shevington Bowling Club

Executive headteacher Karen Tomlinson, business manager Jacqui Holborn and teaching assistant Andrea Sadler each jumped from 15,000ft – the highest skydive in the UK at nearly three miles up in the air. The ‘Leap of Love for Lincoln’ raised £7,664 when it was held in June.

