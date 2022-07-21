Famous hit song inspires Wigan borough care home residents to walk 500 laps

Those living and working at the Chanters home in Atherton wanted to boosted the home’s coffers and they were spurred on by the former UK hit by the 1988 Proclaimers song I’m Gonna Be which is more commonly known as 500 Miles.

Luckily for those taking part, the name was modified to 500 laps – in other words the perimeter of the premises, although still amounted to 100,000m.

Previous initiatives from the care home to help keep clients fit include hiring a rowing machine with a goal set for participants to row the equivalent of the English Channel.

Residents complete one of their 500 laps

Money can be donated through a GoFundMe page with proceeds going into the residents fund, enabling additional entertainers, trips and activities.