Fewer long waits at Wigan Infirmary's A&E department

Nine out of 10 A&E patients in Wigan were seen within four hours last month, new figures reveal.

NHS England data shows Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust saw 90 per cent of A&E patients within the target time in August.

Although it was a drop from 94.9 per cent in July, it was among the better-performing months for the trust, which has long failed to meet the national target of 95 per cent.

It marks a turnaround for the trust, which was ranked as the second worst in the country in January when it saw only 63.7 per cent of patients in four hours.

August’s performance also compared favourably to hospitals across the whole of England, where 86.3 per cent of patients were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Hospital bosses will be hoping the improved performance continues into the traditionally busy winter months, when a rising number of patients and other factors can have a real impact on waiting times.

The new data reveals Wigan Infirmary’s A&E department saw 83.8 per cent of people on time, dropping from 91.9 per cent the month before.

Patients can also seek help at Leigh Walk-In Centre, which saw 99.4 per cent of patients within the target time last month, rising slightly from 99.1 per cent.

A total of 12,276 people attended the A&E units throughout the month, with 7,336 going to A&E and 4,940 attending the walk-in centre.

There were 3,055 emergency admissions, with the majority of these patients coming via the A&E unit.

The new figures show 432 people had to wait more than four hours between the decision to admit and admission, but no-one waited for more than 12 hours.

NHS England has been looking at its clinical targets, including the requirement that 95 per cent of patients attending A&E are treated, admitted or discharged within four hours.

New targets measuring the time taken to assess patients on arrival, waits for those who are most urgent and an average wait for all patients are being piloted by several hospitals, before a final decision is made.