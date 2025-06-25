Fewer referrals for anxiety and depression talking therapies were made in Wigan in April, new figures show.

NHS talking therapies, or psychological therapies, help treat people with depression or anxiety, and they do not have to have been diagnosed with a mental health problem.

NHS England figures show 980 referrals for talking therapies were received in the former NHS Wigan Borough CCG area in April – down from 1,085 a year earlier.

Of the 285 referrals finishing treatment in April, 260 (91 per cent) had accessed treatment within six weeks and 280 (98 per cent) within 18 weeks.

NHS guidelines state all talking therapies should provide "timely access to treatment", and dictate 75 per cent of patients should have a first appointment within six weeks and 95 per cent within 18 weeks.

However, waits for the 133,908 referrals made across England in April varied significantly.

Only 11 NHS areas had all referrals access treatment within six weeks, while 15 areas did not meet 75 per cent.

Alexa Knight, director of England at the Mental Health Foundation, said: "When someone’s struggling with their mental health and reaches out for support, being met with a long wait for help can be devastating.

"Access to good quality, culturally appropriate therapy can make a huge difference in preventing someone's mental health from worsening.

"Making sure people are getting this support in a timely manner – no matter where they live – will be essential if the UK government want to make progress on reducing the rising numbers of people living with poor mental health."

The figures show 53 per cent of referrals finishing treatment in April in Wigan showed reliable recovery, 73 per cent reliable improvement and six per cent reliable deterioration.

Across England, 48 per cent showed reliable recovery, 69 per cent reliable improvement and six per cent reliable deterioration.

An NHS spokesperson said: "Severe anxiety and depression has a major impact on people’s lives and the NHS is here to provide a range of treatments, including our world-leading NHS Talking Therapies Programme, which is providing evidence-based mental health support to more than a million people a year.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with anxiety, please don’t hesitate to self-refer to your local talking therapies service or contact your GP practice."