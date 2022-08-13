Fewer visits to Wigan's casualty departments - but still long waits to be seen

Fewer patients visited casualty departments in Wigan last month, figures reveal.

NHS England data shows 13,605 casualty patients went to Wigan Infirmary and Leigh Walk-In Centre in July.

That was a drop of three per cent on the 14,014 visits recorded during June, and four per cent lower than the 14,211 patients seen in July 2021.

Wigan Infirmary

The majority of attendances last month were via the A&E department – while 39 per cent were at the walk-in centre.

Across the trust, 70.9 per cent of people were seen within four hours, falling to 52.8 per cent for just A&E.

A total of 1,153 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – eight per cent of patients – while 134 were delayed by more than 12 hours.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2m visits last month. That was a decrease of one per cent compared to June and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

