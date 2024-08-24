Fifteen great walks to enjoy in and around Wigan this bank holiday weekend

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Summer may have been largely a damp squib and we continue to dodge showers, but we still want to make the most of the warmer and longer days before the clocks go back.

And what better way to do it that a bracing walk or two. It’s not like Wigan borough – which is more than 70 per cent countryside – is short of attractive places where you can stretch your legs.

We have put together a list of 15 places where you can enjoy the outdoors, either solo or in groups.

.

1. Wigan walks

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Elnup Wood in Shevington

2. wwig-23-08-24-Elnup-NWUpload.jpg

Elnup Wood in Shevington Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

3. The Leeds and Liverpool Canal through Wigan, especially the famous flight of locks from Ince to New Springs

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
.

4. Lightshaw Meadows, Golborne

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.