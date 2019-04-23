Flu levels in Wigan higher than England average

Levels of flu increased in Wigan earlier this month, GP records show.

It put the illness at a level higher than the average across England.

Weekly data from Public Health England shows that GPs in Wigan reported seeing five patients with flu-like symptoms between April 8 and 14.

It meant that 4.2 patients in every 100,000 registered with GPs were seen with the illness over the seven-day period. The previous week, not enough patients visited GPs with flu for levels to be recorded.

Not all cases were recorded in the PHE figures, as only some GPs report how many consultations are for certain illnesses. The rates per population that PHE calculates takes this into account.

Levels of flu in Wigan were 19 per cent higher than expected last week, when compared to the national average.

Doctors also saw 20 patients with diarrhoea last week, at a rate of 17.0 patients per 100,000.

It was 10 fewer than during the previous week, and meant that levels were 43 per cent lower than expected.

During the same week 47 patients had gastroenteritis, 29 per cent below expected levels, and nine had vomiting symptoms.

Gastroenteritis is a common condition, usually caused by a stomach bug. People with the illness are advised against going to see their GP, to help prevent the disease spreading.

Vomiting can be caused by a number of conditions, including norovirus, known as the vomiting bug, and food poisoning.