Focus on health pressures in Wigan

As the colder weather takes its toll on the health of the nation, over the coming weeks the Wigan Post will have looked into how well Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust is coping with winter pressures.

Over the winter, NHS England publishes weekly reports which give insight into how well hospital trusts are managing – looking at ambulance delays, bed occupancy and long stays in hospitals.

And in the first of these we have pulled together a round-up of how WWL handled the week from December 2 to 8.

Ambulance waits

Last week, 515 patients were brought by ambulance to A&E at Wigan Infirmary. The busiest day was Monday, when 83 patients arrived.

Over the week, 71 arrivals waited 30 minutes or more to be transferred to the emergency department – despite NHS guidelines saying all patients

should be transferred within 15 minutes.

A further 19 patients waited an hour or longer.

Bed availability

General and acute wards at the trust were 96.0 per cent full on average last week – significantly above the 85 per cent rate the British Medical Association suggests should not be exceeded to ensure safe patient care.

Above 92 per cent, NHS Improvement says that deterioration in A&E performance begins to accelerate.

WWL’s hospitals - that is Wigan and Leigh Infirmaries - were more than 92 per cent full every day last week.

On average, the trust had 438 beds available to use each day last week , including six escalation beds, which are used in emergencies and periods of high demand. Just 18 beds were free on an average day.

Long-stay patients

As part of the NHS Long Term Plan, hospital staff are being encouraged to reduce lengthy hospital stays for patients recovering from an operation or illness. NHS England says the move is aimed at improving care options and freeing up 7,000 beds nationally – the equivalent of 15 large hospitals.

On Sunday, 146 patients had been in hospital for seven days or more at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Trust. They accounted for 36% of all bed space.

Occupying 11 per cent of beds, 43 patients had been in hospital for three weeks or longer.