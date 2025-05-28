Four Wigan shops fined for selling vapes to minors
The operators of the convenience stores in Wigan, Golborne and Ince appeared before magistrates – or were found guilty in their absence – earlier this month.
They were ordered to pay a total of £15,838 in fines and costs following investigations by the council’s trading standards officers.
Coun Kevin Anderson, who is cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies at the local authority, said: “This string of successful prosecutions show that the courts take this offence as seriously as we do.
“Underage sale of vapes is a real problem across the country, and we are working to enforce against it here in Wigan Borough and keep young people safe.”
Fines, costs and victim surcharges saw the guilty parties ordered to pay amounts from £1,510 up to £5,520 following test purchases after complaints were made to the council’s trading standards team.
In all cases, both the business and the directors as individuals were charged.
Coun Anderson added: “NHS advice is very clear; vaping is not for children and young people. With their lungs and brains still developing, they are more sensitive to the effects it can have and there have been reports of teenagers with a collapsed lung and coughing up blood due to vaping.”
From June 1, it will also be illegal for shops to sell “single use” or “disposable2 vapes. Shops are being advised to ensure old stock is no longer sold after this date.
If you have concerns about a shop selling vapes to teenagers please report it to Trading Standards at [email protected] or call by calling 0808 223 1133.
Mr Yousef Rahimi, and Khurmi’s Off Licence on Heath Street, Golborne were found guilty after a trial at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.
At Wigan Magistrates, Mr Karwan Saadoon and Euro Convenience on Wallgate, Wigan were found guilty in their absence, while Mr Shakhawan Hassan of Ryan Mini Market Ltd on Standishgate, Wigan and Mr Hemn Ibrahim Abdulla, of Ince Convenience Ltd on Manchester Road, Ince all pleaded guilty.