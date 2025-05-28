Four businesses found to have sold vapes to children will pay more than £15k after Wigan Council enforcement action.

The operators of the convenience stores in Wigan, Golborne and Ince appeared before magistrates – or were found guilty in their absence – earlier this month.

They were ordered to pay a total of £15,838 in fines and costs following investigations by the council’s trading standards officers.

Coun Kevin Anderson, who is cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies at the local authority, said: “This string of successful prosecutions show that the courts take this offence as seriously as we do.

“Underage sale of vapes is a real problem across the country, and we are working to enforce against it here in Wigan Borough and keep young people safe.”

Fines, costs and victim surcharges saw the guilty parties ordered to pay amounts from £1,510 up to £5,520 following test purchases after complaints were made to the council’s trading standards team.

In all cases, both the business and the directors as individuals were charged.

Coun Anderson added: “NHS advice is very clear; vaping is not for children and young people. With their lungs and brains still developing, they are more sensitive to the effects it can have and there have been reports of teenagers with a collapsed lung and coughing up blood due to vaping.”

From June 1, it will also be illegal for shops to sell “single use” or “disposable2 vapes. Shops are being advised to ensure old stock is no longer sold after this date.

If you have concerns about a shop selling vapes to teenagers please report it to Trading Standards at [email protected] or call by calling 0808 223 1133.

Mr Yousef Rahimi, and Khurmi’s Off Licence on Heath Street, Golborne were found guilty after a trial at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

At Wigan Magistrates, Mr Karwan Saadoon and Euro Convenience on Wallgate, Wigan were found guilty in their absence, while Mr Shakhawan Hassan of Ryan Mini Market Ltd on Standishgate, Wigan and Mr Hemn Ibrahim Abdulla, of Ince Convenience Ltd on Manchester Road, Ince all pleaded guilty.

Breakdown of the four cases:

Khurmi's Off Licence Ltd Heath Street Golborne / Mr Yousef Rahimi (director)

Prosecuted at Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday May 14. Both found guilty after a trial, following not guilty pleas.

Rahimi: Fine- £2,000.00, £485.00 costs

Khurmi’s Off Licence Ltd: Fine- £2,000.00, £485.00 costs

Euro Convenience Ltd, Wallgate Wigan / Mr Karwan Saadoon (director)

Prosecuted at Wigan Magistrates Court on Friday 16 May. Found guilty in their absence.

Karwan Saadoon: Fine- £1100, costs - £240, victim surcharge - £440. Total of £1780 to be paid within 28 days.

Euro Convenience Ltd: Fine - £2500, costs - £240, victim surcharge - £1000. Total of £3740 to be paid within 28 days.

Ryan Mini Market Ltd, Standishgate Wigan/ Mr Shakhawan Hassan (director)

Prosecuted at Wigan Magistrates Court on Friday 16 May. Pleaded guilty. The defendant claimed not to work or own the shop any longer.

Shakhawan Hassan: Fine -£200, costs- £240, victim surcharge- £180. Total of £620.

Ryan Mini Market Ltd: Fine- £480, costs- £230, victim surcharge- £180. Total of £890

Ince Convenience Ltd Manchester Road Ince, Mr Hemn Ibrahim Abdulla (director)

Prosecuted at Wigan Magistrates Court on Friday 16 May. Pleaded guilty.

Hemn Ibrahim Abdulla: Fine - £733, costs - £240, victim surcharge - £293. Total of £1266.

Ince Convenience Ltd: Fine - £1666, costs - £240, victim surcharge- £666. Total of £2572.