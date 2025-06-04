Free blood pressure checks now available at opticians across Greater Manchester

Nearly one in three local opticians across all areas of Greater Manchester opticians offering quick, free checks during routine eye tests.

People aged 40 and over can now get a free blood pressure check during their routine eye test at participating opticians across Greater Manchester, a simple step that could help prevent strokes, heart attacks, kidney disease and even dementia.

This pilot from NHS Greater Manchester is one of only 15 areas in England to offer this service, placing the region at the forefront of proactive efforts to tackle undiagnosed high blood pressure.

So far, 87 optician practices - nearly one in three across Greater Manchester - are taking part in the pilot, which began in November 2024 and is set to run until November this year. The programme is already seeing strong results, with over 2,250 people having had their blood pressure checked during routine eye appointments.

The checks are offered during routine eye tests to people who:

Are aged 40 or over

Don’t already have a diagnosis of hypertension

Haven’t had their blood pressure checked in the last six months

It’s quick, easy, and completely free, helping spot potential health issues early, even in people who feel perfectly well.

You can ask your optician when booking your appointment or on arrival whether they are taking part in the scheme.

Raised blood pressure (hypertension) often has no symptoms, but it is the leading cause of pain and disability in Greater Manchester. Detecting it early is vital to prevent life-changing conditions.

Since the pilot began:

75% of people had normal readings and were discharged

22% were referred to their GP due to suspected high blood pressure

90% of patients rated the service highly, with 99% saying they would recommend it to others

The pilot aims to reach up to 6,800 eligible individuals across selected practices in Greater Manchester.

Dr Manisha Kumar, chief medical officer, NHS Greater Manchester, said:

“High blood pressure is very common, and because there are usually no symptoms, many people have it without realising.

“Offering free blood pressure checks at opticians - a place people already visit - makes it more convenient, removes barriers, and allows us to identify those who may need further medical advice before problems develop.

“This simple, quick check can make a huge difference to people’s long-term health.”