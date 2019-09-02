Free wellbeing classes in Wigan

It's time to put yourself first ...

That’s the message from a chronic fatigue sufferer celebrating a return to health by holding free taster wellbeing classes throughout Wigan this month.

“Stress was almost certainly the reason why I became ill,” said Peter Reece from Parbold, who lived with ME/chronic fatigue syndrome for 12 years, often leaving him bed and wheelchair-bound.

“The reason why I now enjoy good health again is down to a number of well-being strategies, such as meditation and challenging limiting beliefs.”

Peter’s classes will be covering topics like sleep, plus behavioural and positive psychology.

For more information visit remarkableresilience.blog/courses