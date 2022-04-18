New figures released by Public Health England have revealed a concerning rise in the number of people aged 15 to 24 from Wigan being hospitalised due to substance misuse.

The data shows that between 2018 and 2020, a staggering 215 teenagers and young adults from Wigan alone were admitted into hospital because of drug abuse, the highest number of hospital admissions since 2014.

The admissions could be down to mental and behavioural disorders or poisoning from using opioids like heroin, or from drugs like cannabis, cocaine, hallucinogens like LSD (acid) or volatile solvents like laughing gas.

Drug abuse is on the increase among young Wigan adults

In the last decade, drug misuse hospital admissions for 15 to 24-year-olds in Wigan have risen by 38 per cent from 156 admissions between 2008-2010.

Detailed analysis of the data by drug addiction treatment experts at the UK Addiction Treatment Group shows that the number of hospital admissions for drug abuse in Wigan have been gradually rising since 2014.

Nuno Albuquerque, consultant treatment lead for the UK Addiction Treatment Group, said: “Unfortunately the trend in hospital admissions for drug abuse in young adults living in Wigan has been steadily rising and rising over the last few years.

“This is a trend we’d prefer to see going in the opposite direction and begs the question as to what is being done locally to support this young, vulnerable generation with drug abuse? Clearly, not enough.

The hospitalisation figures could include cases of young people taking class A drugs but also other substances such as "spice"

“We’d like to flag these figures to budget decision-makers at Wigan Council and to ask them to tell the local community exactly how they plan to flatten the curve of substance abuse in kids and young adults.

“There is a proven link between increased drug use in young people and a range of adverse experiences and behaviour, including truancy or exclusion from school, homelessness, time in care and serious or frequent offending. It is imperative that Wigan Council takes decisive, effective action now to ultimately prevent a longer-term, local drug crisis.”

Prof Kate Ardern, director of public health at Wigan Council, said: “Wigan Council commission We Are With You to deliver an integrated drug and alcohol service in Wigan.

“With You has a dedicated young persons service which works closely with schools, youth offending team, WWL and other key partners to support and address substance misuse and young people.

Hundreds of nitrous oxide ("laughing gas") capsules found in an Ashton car park

“Whilst the increase in admissions is concerning, we are confident that With You is working closely with our partners to provide successful interventions with the individual needs of those who access support at its root.

“The recent announcement of additional funding for drug and alcohol treatment over the coming three years will further enhance our commitment to supporting individuals with a range of complex issues and will allow us to expand our successful Communities in Charge of Alcohol programme which aims to reduce hospital related admissions.

“We would encourage young people or parents who are concerned about substance misuse to contact We Are With You for further support: 01943 487578.”