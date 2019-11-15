Gill’s caring nature lands top NW award

A care worker has scooped an award at a huge ceremony, and could be line for an even bigger gong next year, for her hard work looking after residents at a borough care home.

Gill Sinar, an employee at Bridgewater Day Care in Golborne, was crowned in the Dignity In Care category at the Great North West Care Awards 2019.

The award was announced at a glitzy ceremony at The Midland Hotel in Manchester, which was attended by more than 500 of the region’s very best in social care.

And it was second time lucky for Gill who was previously nominated for Dementia Carer of the Year at the National Care Awards in 2018.

She will now go on to compete for a gong at the national ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham in March 2020.

On its website, the Great British Care Awards said: “Gill demonstrated she is an intrinsically caring lady who understood and valued dignity in the person-centred care she provided to her clients.

“Gill was passionate about treating people with respect regardless of their individualism and explained how she supported peers.

“Gill should be very proud of the role she is doing and how this is having a positive impact on the service.”

Bridgewater Care Home said: “We are incredibly proud to announce that Bridgewater Day Care have won the Dignity In Care Award at the Great British Care Awards 2019!

“We would like to thank all of the Bridgewater Day Care family for their continued hard work and passion for making a difference in care.”

Gill, from Lowton, was previously a senior carer.

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector.

The purpose of the awards are to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of

work.