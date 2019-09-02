Greater Manchester Mayor joins call for clean air zones

The region’s elected mayor has joined leaders of other large cities to call for Clean Air Zones across the UK.

Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester’s first citizen, is one of 14 political leaders urging the Government to support a network of 30 areas where polluting vehicles would be fined.

They say the zones would give an economic boost and save the NHS money.

Mr Burnham says Greater Manchester has a Clean Air Plan but the region needs far more financial support from Westminster to help those affected switch to more environmentally-friendly vehicles.