The guitarist from Wigan band The Lilacs has been given the all clear after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The indie band, which formed in 2019, had to cancel a UK tour in March after Sam Birchall was diagnosed with disease.

Now, after surgery, Sam has been given the all clear and will be monitored regularly at The Christie in Manchester.

Left to right: Sam Birchall - Lead Guitar, Ollie Anglesea - Lead Vocals / rhythm Guitar, Matthew Johnson - Bass, Dave Gomersall - Drums

Sam said: “I was diagnosed in late February and had surgery almost immediately.

"Unfortunately, the timing couldn’t have been worse – it was just a week before our band The Lilacs were due to go on tour, so we had to put everything on hold.

“At first, the consultants feared the cancer had spread, but thankfully I’ve since been given the all clear. I’ll still be monitored every six weeks at The Christie.

“I co-founded The Lilacs with our singer Ollie Anglesea. We named the band after the Lilac Centre in St Helens, where my mum Annette was treated before she passed away from cancer in 2018.

"I really hope we can continue raising money for both The Christie and the Lilac Centre in her memory.”

The Lilacs are supporting a one-of-a-kind fund-raising competition for The Christie Charity, launched by the Yard in Manchester, where the band regularly perform.

In collaboration with The Yard Atelier CIC and acclaimed bag designer Edward De Lacy, people can design and construct a wild, unique bucket hat using a pattern specially created by Edward.

Entries will be showcased at The Yard Manchester on Friday, July 11, with proceeds supporting local creative development through The Yard Atelier CIC as well as The Christie Charity.

Mark Hamburger, co-founder of The Yard, said: "The Christie means a huge amount to us personally. I lost my dad Cyril to cancer and The Christie gave us incredible care. We raised over £125,000 in 2005 in his memory and we’re determined to go even further this time.

“The cause feels close to home once again because Sam Birchall, the guitarist in The Lilacs – one of our regular bands in The Yard – is being treated for testicular cancer.”

The Hats Off! fund-raising project is part of a wider campaign running throughout July, coinciding with the highly anticipated Oasis gigs at Heaton Park.

The Yard will host a covered outdoor mini-music festival named Stranger Ways, as a stop-off for music fans on the way to Heaton Park on Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20.

It will feature musicians and bands including The Lilacs, Alex Spencer, Dirty Blonde, Florentenes, Aziz Ibrahim, Lily Rae Grant and Strawberry Lemonade.

There will also be an auction featuring exclusive music memorabilia and opportunities for people to donate or get involved creatively.

Sam added: “It makes it even more meaningful and special for me to be involved in this gig to help raise money and awareness for such a fantastic cause through doing something we all love, having recently been diagnosed with cancer and seeing for myself the amazing work The Christie hospital does every day.

“Although we’re the ones on the stage often getting the praise, it really should be all the staff and people at The Christie doing fantastic work every day that get the plaudits because they really are everyday heroes!”

To enter the Hats Off! competition, go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/hatsoff-theyard.