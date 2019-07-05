Health and wellbeing gathering at Wigan town centre cultural hub

Wigan town centre's new culture hub welcomed the local health community through the doors for a spectacular festival celebrating wellbeing.

Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh staged The Health and Wellbeing Mela in the headquarters of The Fire Within, at The Galleries Shopping Centre.

Entertainment on the emoji stage

The event was put on for the health organisation to reveal its key priorities and work plan for 2019-20, and also unveil its new board of directors.

Key speakers from partner organisations attended, and there was also entertainment on the main emoji stage in one of six empty units transformed into art exhibitions and performance spaces.

Organisations from across the borough who provide assistance with physical and mental health and wellbeing also had stands to showcase their work at the mela.

The event brought together charities and groups ranging from Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Dogs For Good, which provides assistance canines for those with disabilities to the LGBT Foundation, Papyrus, Breastfeeding Together and the knit and natter group at Aspull community hub The One House.

Stef Duerden, Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh chief officer

Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh acts as a consumer champion for the borough in the areas of the NHS, care and wellbeing, ensuring the voices and experiences of residents are heard at a high level when decisions are being made in health authorities.

It is part of a network of similar organisations extending across Greater Manchester. To find out more visit www.healthwatchwiganandleigh.co.uk