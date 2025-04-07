Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The daughter of a mentally ill Wigan man who was found hanged just hours after being discharged from hospital against his family’s wishes has received an apology from the health trust that assessed him.

Kevin Murphy had told doctors he was suicidal when concerned family members took him to Wigan A&E after he had behaved erratically, sparked a police search after disappearing and taken an overdose of sleeping pills earlier that day.

But after both physical and mental health assessments late at night, the 66-year-old was told that he was going to be discharged and a mental health team would come to his home in Bolney Street, New Springs, the following morning.

However he got up early and went for a walk. Fearing for his welfare, partner Linda Haines followed him at a distance, but he gave her the slip.

The late Kevin Murphy and his daughter Vanessa

The police were called when she and Kevin’s daughter Vanessa couldn’t find him but it was walkers who found him hanged in a copse close to Top Lock.

Vanessa and Linda say they told hospital staff that the former Formula Ford driver and Northern Soul DJ was a danger to himself and needed “sectioning” (detained for his own safety) but their pleas went unheeded.

An inquest into Kevin’s March 22 death has since been opened and then adjourned pending the preparation of reports.

And Vanessa has received a letter from Sarah Williamson, associate director of nursing and quality for Wigan and Bolton at Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust, part of which reads: “On behalf of GMMH I would like to extend an apology for this tragic incident occurring and the impact it has had on you and your family.

"I am aware that you have had telephone contact with Matthew Seddon (Mental Health Liaison Team Manager), but I would also like to offer you a meeting to discuss the incident and to provide you with an account of the facts we are aware of and offer you an apology face to face.

"We will be able to advise you of what further investigations GMMH will be undertaking to ensure that we learn from this sad incident and prevent similar sad incidents from occurring in the future.”

The letter offers the services of a bereavement practitioner if the family felt they might benefit.

Vanessa said: “It is nice to see an apology in black and white but it’s nowhere near good enough.

"We need to find out what was said in that consultation with Dad before they decided to send him home.

"I am considering accepting the invitation for a meeting although several people have advised me that I should have a solicitor with me.

"I am also still considering my legal options going forward.”

Kevin’s funeral takes place at 11am on Friday May 9 at Holy Family Church, New Springs, followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium an hour later and a wake at The Village on the Green in Aspull.

Vanessa said that she had not decided whether collections made at the service would go towards future legal fees or a mental health charity such as Andy’s Man Club which she had suggested to her father to attend but he had not got round to taking her advice.

